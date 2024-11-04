Eurozone Sentix investor confidence rises slightly to -12.8, inflation fears resurface

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index showed modest improvement, rising from -13.8 to -12.8 in November, though it fell just short of the anticipated -12.7. Current Situation index also moved up slightly from -23.3 to -21.5, while the Expectations index held steady at -3.8.

Sentix noted that Germany continues to be the “problem child” of the Eurozone, with ongoing economic struggles that have drawn widespread media attention. However, investors remain largely unfazed by these issues, showing limited reaction to the concerns surrounding Germany’s economic policy.

Meanwhile, inflationary concerns have re-emerged, with Sentix highlighting a significant drop in its “Inflation” theme barometer from +11 to -12.25—the lowest reading since July 2023.

This slump underscores a difficult situation for ECB. A struggling economy would typically benefit from more accommodative monetary policy, but inflationary pressures could restrict the ECB’s ability to cut rates further.

