Mon, Nov 04, 2024 @ 13:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone Sentix investor confidence rises slightly to -12.8, inflation fears resurface

Eurozone Sentix investor confidence rises slightly to -12.8, inflation fears resurface

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index showed modest improvement, rising from -13.8 to -12.8 in November, though it fell just short of the anticipated -12.7. Current Situation index also moved up slightly from -23.3 to -21.5, while the Expectations index held steady at -3.8.

Sentix noted that Germany continues to be the “problem child” of the Eurozone, with ongoing economic struggles that have drawn widespread media attention. However, investors remain largely unfazed by these issues, showing limited reaction to the concerns surrounding Germany’s economic policy.

Meanwhile, inflationary concerns have re-emerged, with Sentix highlighting a significant drop in its “Inflation” theme barometer from +11 to -12.25—the lowest reading since July 2023.

This slump underscores a difficult situation for ECB. A struggling economy would typically benefit from more accommodative monetary policy, but inflationary pressures could restrict the ECB’s ability to cut rates further.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.