Japan’s PMI services finalized at 49.7, first contraction since Jun

Japan’s services sector slipped into contraction in October, with PMI Services index finalized at 49.7, down from September’s 53.1 and marking its first contraction since June. PMI Composite also declined to 49.6 from 52.0, signaling a contraction in private sector activity for the first time in four months and the lowest reading since November 2023.

According to Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, the services sector’s performance “came to an abrupt halt” at the start of Q4. While the decline was modest, it was driven by a notable slowdown in new business inflows, particularly in export orders. Despite the dip, businesses maintained a positive outlook, though optimism weakened to its lowest in over two-and-a-half years, with companies citing concerns over labor shortages as a key factor.

The services sector slowdown, combined with a continuing contraction in manufacturing, contributed to the steepest private sector contraction in nearly a year. New order inflows stagnated, particularly impacted by weakened demand in manufacturing order books. Business sentiment, overall, has also softened, with optimism now at its lowest since January 2021.

