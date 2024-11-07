Thu, Nov 07, 2024 @ 07:02 GMT
ECB’s Villeroy: US election calls for stronger European unity amid rising global risks

French ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau emphasized the heightened economic risks following the US presidential election results, urging Europe to respond with a united stance.

Speaking at a conference overnight, Villeroy noted, “The result of the American election increases both risks for the global economy and the necessity for Europe to rally together.”

While acknowledging that the specifics of Trump’s policy agenda remain to be seen, Villeroy expressed concerns over the potential for rising deficits and inflation within the US economy, both of which could have broader global consequences.

Villeroy warned that more protectionist measures, such as higher tariffs, could contribute to inflationary pressures domestically in the US while simultaneously straining global economic growth, affecting Europe in particular.

