Mon, Nov 11, 2024 @ 04:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Kashkari warns of trade war inflation risks, eyes data for Dec...

Fed’s Kashkari warns of trade war inflation risks, eyes data for Dec cut

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari conveyed cautious optimism about the US. inflation outlook during his appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. Acknowledging that “a lot of progress ” was made in reducing inflation, he emphasized that the job is not yet complete, but noted that the economy is “on a good path” toward 2% inflation.

Kashkari anticipates another rate cut in December, contingent upon forthcoming economic data. He stressed the importance of monitoring “what the data looks like” before making a definitive decision.

Addressing concerns about renewed trade war under the new administration, Kashkari remarked that one-time tariffs “shouldn’t have an effect long run on inflation.”

However, he cautioned that escalating “tit-for-tat” tariff measures between countries could lead to greater uncertainty and have more significant economic implications.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.