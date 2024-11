US CPI rose 0.2% mom in October while core CPI (ex food and energy) rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations. The index for shelter rose 0.4 mom, accounting for over half of the monthly all items increase. Food index increased 0.2% mom. Energy index was unchanged.

Over the last 12 months, CPI accelerated from 2.4% yoy to 2.6% yoy, matched expectations. Core CPI was unchanged at 3.3% yoy. Energy index decreased -4.9 yoy. Food index increased 2.1% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.