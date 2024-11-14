Thu, Nov 14, 2024 @ 13:43 GMT
Eurozone industrial production falls -2.0% mom in Sep, EU down -2.0% mom too

Eurozone industrial production dropped significantly by -2.0% mom in September, underperforming market expectations of a -1.2% mom decline. Production for capital goods took a steep hit, falling by -3.8% mom, while energy output also dropped by -1.5% mom. Intermediate goods production stayed flat, and non-durable consumer goods saw increase of 1.6% mom, along with smaller rise of 0.5% mom in durable consumer goods.

The broader EU recorded a matching -2.0% mom fall in industrial output, with notable declines in countries like Ireland (-10.7%), Denmark (-5.0%), and the Netherlands (-2.9%). On the upside, Croatia, Portugal, and Slovenia saw increases of 5.8%, 2.7%, and 1.6%, respectively, although these gains were not enough to offset the overall downturn.

