China’s industrial growth and investment lag, while retail sales outperform in Oct

China’s economic data for October showed a mixed performance, with retail sales surpassing expectations while industrial production and fixed asset investment slightly underperformed.

Industrial production grew by 5.3% yoy, just shy of the expected 5.4% yoy and holding steady from the prior month. Fixed asset investment also slowed, increasing by 3.4% ytd yoy compared to the forecasted 3.5%.

Real estate investment continued to struggle, declining by -10.3% from the previous year’s level over the January-October period, marking the sharpest annualized contraction since August 2021. This steeper drop reflects ongoing pressures in China’s real estate sector.

In contrast, retail sales surged 4.8% yoy, beating expectations of 3.8% yoy and accelerating from September’s 3.2% yoy. This stronger retail activity was largely driven by a week-long national holiday and an early start to the Singles’ Day shopping festival, which boosted consumer spending.