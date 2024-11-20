Wed, Nov 20, 2024 @ 10:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia Westpac leading index hits 0.26%, decisive breakaway from year-long sluggishness

Australia Westpac leading index hits 0.26%, decisive breakaway from year-long sluggishness

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s Westpac Leading Index moved decisively into positive territory in October, rising from -0.20% in September to +0.26%.

This marks a significant shift, as the index had been hovering in slight negative territory, between -0.3% and flat, for most of the past year. The October reading is not only the first clear above-trend result since November 2023 (+0.16%) but also the strongest since July 2022 (+0.63%).

The improvement in the index provides a “constructive signal” for the economy’s future momentum. Westpac’s outlook aligns with this shift, forecasting an acceleration in economic growth from a nadir of 1.0% in mid-2024 to 1.5% by year-end and 2.4% by the end of 2025.

Full Australia Westpac leading index release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.