Thu, Nov 21, 2024 @ 03:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Bowman flags inflation risks as progress stalls amid tight labor market

Fed’s Bowman flags inflation risks as progress stalls amid tight labor market

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman expressed concerns over the recent slowdown in inflation reduction efforts, emphasizing that while there has been “considerable progress in lowering inflation since early 2023,” this progress “seems to have stalled in recent months.”

While acknowledging the complexity of monetary policy decisions, Bowman expressed particular concern about the price stability side of the Fed’s dual mandate, given that unemployment remains at historically low levels. “I see greater risks to the price stability side of our mandate, especially while the labor market remains near full employment,” she said in a speech.

Bowman is known for her hawkish stance on monetary policy. In September FOMC meeting, she dissented from the majority decision to cut rates by 50bps, advocating instead for a smaller 25bps reduction. Her comments reinforce her cautious approach toward easing monetary policy further, especially given the risks of persistent inflation in a strong labor market.

Full speech of Fed’s Bowman here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.