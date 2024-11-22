Australia’s PMI composite falls to 49.4, second contraction in three months

Australia’s PMI Manufacturing improved sharply from 47.3 to 49.3 in November, marking a six-month high but remaining in contraction territory. Conversely, PMI Services index dropped from 51.0 to 49.6, hitting a 10-month low and signaling contraction. PMI Composite fell from 50.2 to 49.4, its lowest level in 10 months, indicating a slight overall contraction in private sector output for the second time in three months.

Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted the significance of the services sector’s slowdown. “The November S&P Global Flash Australia PMI posted the lowest reading since January, bringing the fourth-quarter average thus far below that of the prior quarter,” Pan said.

The report also noted that easing capacity pressures and subdued activity contributed to slower employment growth, which fell further below the long-term average. In addition, selling price inflation eased as businesses showed caution in raising charges. This combination of softer employment growth and reduced price pressures supports expectations of lower interest rates.

Full Australia PMI release here.