Fri, Nov 22, 2024 @ 05:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan's PMI manufacturing falls to 49.0, services rises to 50.2

Japan’s PMI manufacturing falls to 49.0, services rises to 50.2

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing index edged down to 49.0 from 49.2 in November, signaling a deepened contraction in the sector. In contrast, PMI Services rose slightly to 50.2 from 49.7, indicating a renewed, albeit modest, expansion. PMI Composite improved marginally but remained below the neutral mark at 49.8, up from 49.6.

Usama Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that demand conditions were “stagnant,” while employment grew at the fastest rate in four months. Price pressures persisted across sectors, driven by rising raw material costs and Yen’s weakness. Firms responded with sharper increases in prices charged for goods and services, aiming to pass on these higher cost burdens to customers.

Full Japan PMI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.