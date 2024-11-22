Japan’s PMI manufacturing falls to 49.0, services rises to 50.2

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing index edged down to 49.0 from 49.2 in November, signaling a deepened contraction in the sector. In contrast, PMI Services rose slightly to 50.2 from 49.7, indicating a renewed, albeit modest, expansion. PMI Composite improved marginally but remained below the neutral mark at 49.8, up from 49.6.

Usama Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that demand conditions were “stagnant,” while employment grew at the fastest rate in four months. Price pressures persisted across sectors, driven by rising raw material costs and Yen’s weakness. Firms responded with sharper increases in prices charged for goods and services, aiming to pass on these higher cost burdens to customers.

Full Japan PMI release here.