Eurozone PMI signals stagflation as both manufacturing and services contract

Eurozone economic activity weakened sharply in November, with PMI Manufacturing falling to 45.2 from 46.0 and PMI Services dropping to 49.2 from 51.6, pushing Composite PMI to a 10-month low of 48.1, down from 50.0. For the first time since January, both sectors recorded output declines, reflecting broader economic struggles.

Country-level data painted a bleak picture. France saw its Composite PMI drop to 44.8, with Manufacturing PMI at 43.2 and Services PMI at 45.7—both hitting 10-month lows. Germany’s Composite PMI fell to 47.3, a 9-month low, with Services PMI sliding into contraction at 49.4 despite a slight improvement in Manufacturing PMI, which edged up to 43.2.

Cyrus de la Rubia of Hamburg Commercial Bank highlighted “stagflationary” conditions, with falling activity alongside rising input and output prices driven by service sector costs and wage growth. He pointed to political instability in France and Germany and global uncertainties, including potential US tariffs, as key contributors.

