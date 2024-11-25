New Zealand’s Q3 retail sales down -0.1% qoq, ex-auto sales slumps -0.8% qoq

New Zealand’s retail sales volume for Q3 showed a marginal decline of -0.1% qoq, a better outcome than the expected -0.5% qoq contraction. However, the data revealed underlying weakness, as retail sales excluding autos fell by a sharper-than-expected -0.8% qoq, missing the forecast of -0.3% qoq.

A breakdown of the data shows that 10 out of 15 retail industries experienced lower sales volumes during the quarter.

Meanwhile sales value dropped significantly by -0.7% qoq. Regionally, 15 of the 16 regions reported lower seasonally adjusted sales values, underscoring the broad-based nature of the decline.

As Michael Heslop, an economic indicators spokesperson, noted, “Retail activity was flat in the September 2024 quarter, with a decrease in spending in most retail industries being offset by an increase in motor vehicles and electrical and electronic goods.”

Full New Zealand retail sales release here.