RBNZ cuts rates by 50bps; projections indicate slower easing ahead

RBNZ delivered a widely expected 50bps cut to its Official Cash Rate, bringing it down to 4.25%. The central bank maintained easing bias, stating that if economic conditions align with projections, “the Committee expects to be able to lower the OCR further early next year.”

Governor Adrian Orr did not rule out another large cut in February during the post-meeting press conference. But RBNZ now forecasts the cash rate will drop to around 3.5% by the end of 2024, signaling smaller moves or pauses to assess the impact of prior easing.

On the economic front, RBNZ expects -0.2% contraction in Q3 2024, followed by recovery to 0.3% growth in Q4. Growth is anticipated to strengthen to a steady 0.6% quarterly rate through 2025 and 2026. “Economic growth is expected to recover during 2025, as lower interest rates encourage investment and other spending,” the central bank noted. .

Inflation is projected to slow from 2.2% currently to 2% by early 2025, but RBNZ forecasts show it picking up again and remaining between 2.0% and 2.5% through early 2027.

