Eurozone CPI rises to 2.3% in Nov, core CPI unchanged at 2.7%

Eurozone CPI rises to 2.3% in Nov, core CPI unchanged at 2.7%

Eurozone CPI rebounded from 2.0% yoy to 2.3% yoy in November, matched expectations. CPI core (energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was unchanged at 2.7% yoy, below expectation of 2.8% yoy.

Looking at the main components, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in November (3.9%, compared with 4.0% in October), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.8%, compared with 2.9% in October), non-energy industrial goods (0.7%, compared with 0.5% in October) and energy (-1.9%, compared with -4.6% in October).

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.

