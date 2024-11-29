Fri, Nov 29, 2024 @ 13:58 GMT
Canada’s Q3 GDP growth slows to 0.3%, per capita output declines for sixth straight quarter

Canada’s economy expanded by 0.3% qoq in Q3, down from 0.5% qoq growth recorded in Q1 and Q2.

Household and government spending provided support to overall GDP, but their contributions were offset by slower non-farm inventory accumulation, reduced business capital investment, and a decline in exports.

On a per capita basis, GDP contracted by -0.4% qoq in Q3, marking the sixth consecutive quarterly decline.

Monthly GDP growth for September came in at a modest 0.1% mom, missing expectations of 0.3% mom.

Full Canada Q3 GDP release here.

