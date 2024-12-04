ECB’s Lagarde highlights Eurozone growth risks and trade vulnerabilities

Speaking at the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, ECB President Christine Lagarde flagged “weaker” short-term growth prospects for the Eurozone, citing slowdown in services and persistent contraction in manufacturing. Despite this, she projected a gradual recovery in consumer spending and investment as monetary tightening effects fade and real incomes improve.

Lagarde cautioned, however, that the medium-term economic outlook remains fraught with uncertainties, particularly due to elevated “geopolitical risks” and potential “trade barriers.” She emphasized that Eurozone’s deep integration into global supply chains leaves it “vulnerable to foreign shocks,” posing challenges to manufacturing and investment.

On inflation, Lagarde noted an expected temporary rise in Q4 as earlier declines in energy prices fade from annual comparisons. Beyond that, inflation is anticipated to decline toward ECB’s target next year.

Reiterating ECB’s data-driven approach, Lagarde stated, “We will review our stance again next week, following our data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach. We are therefore not pre-committing to a particular rate path.”

Full opening remarks of ECB’s Lagarde here.