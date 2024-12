Canada’s merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed to CAD -0.9B in October from September’s CAD -1.3B, driven by a 1.1% mom rise in exports. This marks a rebound following three consecutive monthly declines. Imports also increased, albeit at a slower pace, rising 0.5% mom.

Despite the headline growth in exports, declines were recorded in 8 of the 11 product sections. The increase was partly attributed to higher prices, with export volumes rising modestly by 0.4% mom in real terms.

