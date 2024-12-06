Japan’s nominal wages growth hits multi-decade high, but real gains remain elusive

Japan’s labor market data for October showed nominal wages, or labor cash earnings, rose 2.6% yoy, in line with expectations. Regular pay, or base salary, grew 2.7% yoy, marking the fastest increase since November 1992. Full-time workers saw an even sharper wage rise at 2.8% yoy, the highest increase since comparable records began in 1994. Overtime pay also rebounded, registering a 1.4% yoy growth compared to a -0.9% decrease in the prior month.

However, real wages—adjusted for inflation—was stagnant, showing no change from a year ago. This followed declines of -0.4% and -0.8% yoy in September and August, respectively. The inflation rate used by Japan’s labor ministry for these calculations, excluding owners’ equivalent rent, slowed to 2.6%, the lowest in nine months.

On the household front, spending fell -1.3% yoy, better than the forecasted -2.6% yoy decline but still reflecting cautious consumer behavior. Food expenditures, comprising around 30% of total spending, dropped -0.8% yoy. Other categories faced sharper declines, including a -13.7% yoy plunge in clothing and shoes, a -10.7% yoy drop in housing-related expenditures, and a -14.0% yoy decrease in education spending, such as tuition fees.