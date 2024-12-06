Fri, Dec 06, 2024 @ 07:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan's nominal wages growth hits multi-decade high, but real gains remain elusive

Japan’s nominal wages growth hits multi-decade high, but real gains remain elusive

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s labor market data for October showed nominal wages, or labor cash earnings, rose 2.6% yoy, in line with expectations. Regular pay, or base salary, grew 2.7% yoy, marking the fastest increase since November 1992. Full-time workers saw an even sharper wage rise at 2.8% yoy, the highest increase since comparable records began in 1994. Overtime pay also rebounded, registering a 1.4% yoy growth compared to a -0.9% decrease in the prior month.

However, real wages—adjusted for inflation—was stagnant, showing no change from a year ago. This followed declines of -0.4% and -0.8% yoy in September and August, respectively. The inflation rate used by Japan’s labor ministry for these calculations, excluding owners’ equivalent rent, slowed to 2.6%, the lowest in nine months.

On the household front, spending fell -1.3% yoy, better than the forecasted -2.6% yoy decline but still reflecting cautious consumer behavior. Food expenditures, comprising around 30% of total spending, dropped -0.8% yoy. Other categories faced sharper declines, including a -13.7% yoy plunge in clothing and shoes, a -10.7% yoy drop in housing-related expenditures, and a -14.0% yoy decrease in education spending, such as tuition fees.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.