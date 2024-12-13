UK economy contracts -0.1% mom in Oct, dragged down by weak production

UK GDP fell by -0.1% mom in October, disappointing expectations for 0.1% mom growth. The decline was primarily driven by a -0.6% mom contraction in production output, with no growth observed in services and a -0.4% mom decline in construction output.

On a rolling three-month basis, GDP showed a marginal increase of 0.1% in the period ending October, compared to the prior three-month period. This modest growth was supported by a 0.1% expansion in services and a 0.4% rise in construction output. However, production output contracted by -0.3%, weighing on overall performance.

Full UK GDP release.