Tue, Dec 17, 2024 @ 11:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Rehn: EU can bolster negotiation stance with prepared countermeasures on US...

ECB’s Rehn: EU can bolster negotiation stance with prepared countermeasures on US tariffs

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Finland’s ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn highlighted growing risks to Europe’s economic outlook with the uncertainty over trade policy as a key downside factor.

Rehn warned that Europe must be prepared to respond to potential trade conflicts with the US, emphasizing that while “negotiation is preferable,” EU’s position could be strengthened by demonstrating readiness to implement “countermeasures” against any US tariff threats.

Rehn also provided clarity on ECB’s monetary policy direction, stating it is now clearly leaning toward further easing. However, the “speed and scale of rate cuts” will remain data-dependent and decided at each meeting based on a thorough assessment of economic developments.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.