Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.2% in Nov, core at 2.7% yoy

Eurozone headline inflation for November was finalized at 2.2% yoy, up from October’s 2.0%. Meanwhile, Core CPI, which excludes food, alcohol, and tobacco, eased to 2.7% yoy, down from October’s 2.9%.

Services contributed the most to the Eurozone annual inflation rate, adding +1.74 percentage points, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.53 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.17 pp). Energy, on the other hand, detracted -0.19 percentage points, reflecting subdued demand and easing energy prices.

At the broader EU level, headline inflation was finalized at 2.5% yoy. Among member states, Ireland registered the lowest annual inflation at 0.5%, followed by Lithuania and Luxembourg (both at 1.1%). On the high end, Romania recorded the highest inflation at 5.4%, with Belgium (4.8%) and Croatia (4.0%) close behind. Compared to October, inflation fell in four EU member states, remained unchanged in three, and rose in twenty.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.