NZ’s exports rises 9.1% yoy in Nov, imports up 3.9% yoy

New Zealand’s trade data for November showed a significant improvement, with goods exports rising 9.1% yoy to NZD 6.5B, while goods imports increased by a more modest 3.9% yoy to NZD 6.9B. The resulting trade deficit of NZD -437m was much smaller than the expected NZD -1951m.

Exports saw notable gains across key markets. Shipments to China increased 6.3% yoy, adding NZD 106m, while exports to Australia climbed 8.4% yoy (NZD 62m) and to the US by 12% yoy (NZD 85m). Exports to the EU surged the most, rising 27% yoy (NZD 74m), with shipments to Japan also showing strength at 7.2% yoy (NZD 19m).

On the import side, data was more mixed. Imports from China edged down -1.7% yoy (NZD -29m) and from the EU fell sharply by -16% yoy (NZD -163m). Similarly, imports from South Korea dropped -12% yoy (NZD -61m ). However, imports from Australia rose 14% yoy (NZD 101m) and from the US increased 7.2% yoy (NZD 41 m).

Full NZ trade balance release here.