Canada’s GDP beats Oct expectations, but Nov decline looms

Canada’s GDP rose 0.3% mom in October, surpassing expectations of 0.2% mom, with 12 out of 20 sectors contributing to the growth.

This marked a rebound for the goods-producing industries, which expanded by 0.9% mom after four months of contraction, driven primarily by mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.

The services-producing industries edged up by 0.1% mom, supported by growth in real estate and rental and leasing, which saw its fifth consecutive month of expansion.

However, preliminary data for November suggests a -0.1% mom contraction in real GDP, with declines in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, as well as transportation, warehousing, and finance and insurance. These losses were partly offset by gains in accommodation and food services and continued strength in real estate and rental and leasing.

Full Canada GDP release here.