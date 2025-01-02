Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 45.1, Spain outshines peers with low China exposure

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 45.1 in December, down from November’s 45.2, marking the sector’s 30th consecutive month of contraction. Key indicators, including new orders and inventory levels, signaled ongoing struggles across the bloc.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, emphasized the continued downturn: “New orders have dropped even more than in the previous two months, crushing any hopes for a quick recovery.” Inventories of intermediate and finished goods declined sharply, reflecting weak demand expectations.

Job cuts persisted across Eurozone, with the pace of reductions remaining significant, despite a slight deceleration. This trend is expected to continue as companies restructure operations amid weak industrial activity.

Spain remained a bright spot, with its PMI rising to 53.3, indicating robust expansion. Greece also posted growth at 53.2, a five-month high. However, the largest economies continued to struggle: Germany (42.5) reached a three-month low, France (41.9) fell to a 55-month low, and Italy (46.2) managed only a slight improvement.

Spain’s relative resilience stems from its low export exposure to China (2%) and benefits from lower energy costs, which have helped it weather the industrial crisis better than its peers. However, with Spain accounting for only 12% of Eurozone GDP, its strength alone cannot offset the widespread industrial recession.

