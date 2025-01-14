BoJ’s Himino signals rate hike possible in upcoming meeting

In remarks today, BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino signaled that a rate hike remains a tangible possibility at the upcoming policy meeting. He said the board “will discuss whether to raise interest rates next week, base its decision on thee projections detailed in the quarterly outlook report.

Himino stated, “When the appropriate timing comes, we must shift policy without delay, as the effect of monetary policy is said to show up with a lag of one to one-and-a-half years.”

The Deputy Governor clarified that BoJ does not rely on a predefined “checklist” for rate decisions. Instead, the board intends to thoroughly analyze the economic outlook and inflation expectations to determine the next steps.