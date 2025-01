UK CPI slowed from 2.6% yoy to 2.5% yoy in December, below expectation of 2.7% yoy. Core CPI slowed from 3.5% yoy to 3.2% yoy, below expectation of 3.4% yoy.

CPI goods annual rate rose from 0.4% yoy to 0.7% yoy, while CPI services annual rate fell from 5.0% yoy to 4.4% yoy.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 0.3% mom, below expectation of 0.4% mom.

Full UK CPI release here.