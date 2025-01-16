ECB Minutes: Gradual easing essential to monitor disinflation check points

ECB’s December 11–12 meeting minutes noted that while the 25 bps rate cut decided at the meeting was widely supported, some members argued for a more aggressive 50 bps reduction.

Some policymakers contended that a larger rate cut would have better addressed Eurozone’s weakening economic projections, with one noting that “successive projection exercises have shown increasing downside risks to growth.”

However, the majority concurred that a smaller, measured cut aligned with the “controlled pace of easing” and provided a “sense of the direction” of the path of interest rates.

The minutes emphasize while projections were conditional on a further rate cut in January, the meeting underscored that “data dependency precluded any foregone conclusions.”

The minutes also stated that the “measured pace of interest rate cuts” was essential to ensure that ECB could “pass critical checkpoints to verify disinflation remains on track.” Furthermore, it was highlighted that optionality must be preserved to address risks that could derail inflation stabilization, including geopolitical tensions, global trade disruptions, and energy price volatility.

Nevertheless, “if the baseline projection for inflation is confirmed over the next few months and quarters,” the minutes noted, a “gradual dialing back of policy restrictiveness” would be appropriate.

Full ECB meeting accounts here.