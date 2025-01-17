BNZ PMI at 45.9: NZ manufacturing completes 2024 fully in contraction

New Zealand’s BNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index rose marginally in December, increasing from 45.2 to 45.9. While this marks a slight improvement, the sector remains in a prolonged contraction, far below the long-term average of 52.5 since the survey’s inception. December also marked the 22nd consecutive month of contraction, a record-breaking trend for the PMI.

Catherine Beard, Director of Advocacy at BusinessNZ, noted that 2024 was unprecedented, as it was the first year in the survey’s history with all 12 months in contraction. By comparison, the next closest period was 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis, which saw nine months of contraction.

Breaking down the December data, production dropped further, slipping from 42.3 to 41.9. Employment showed modest improvement, rising from 46.9 to 47.6, while new orders also edged up from 44.5 to 46.5. However, finished stocks fell significantly, declining from 49.2 to 45.9, and deliveries dipped slightly below the neutral 50 mark, moving from 50.0 to 49.8.

