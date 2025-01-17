ECB’s Nagel: Should avoid rushing monetary policy normalization

German ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel in an interview with Platow Brief, highlighted persistent services inflation and a “high level of uncertainty,” referencing concerns about global trade dynamics as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House next week.

“We should therefore not rush into anything on the path to monetary policy normalization,” Nagel stated.

Meanwhile, he defended the ECB’s discussions of a more aggressive 50-basis-point rate cut during its December meeting, noting that such debates are a normal part of policy deliberations.