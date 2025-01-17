Fri, Jan 17, 2025 @ 18:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Nagel: Should avoid rushing monetary policy normalization

ECB’s Nagel: Should avoid rushing monetary policy normalization

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

German ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel in an interview with Platow Brief, highlighted persistent services inflation and a “high level of uncertainty,” referencing concerns about global trade dynamics as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House next week.

“We should therefore not rush into anything on the path to monetary policy normalization,” Nagel stated.

Meanwhile, he defended the ECB’s discussions of a more aggressive 50-basis-point rate cut during its December meeting, noting that such debates are a normal part of policy deliberations.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.