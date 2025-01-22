New Zealand CPI unchanged at 2.2% yoy, non-tradeable pressures persist

Wed, Jan 22, 2025 @ 10:33 GMT
New Zealand’s CPI rose 0.5% qoq in Q4 2024, in line with expectations, as tradeable inflation increased 0.3% qoq and non-tradeable inflation rose 0.7% qoq. Annually, CPI was unchanged at 2.2% yoy, slightly exceeding the anticipated 2.1% yoy. This marks the second consecutive quarter that inflation has stayed within RBNZ’s target range of 1% to 3%.

The data highlights diverging trends within inflation components. Non-tradeable inflation, which reflects domestic demand and supply conditions and excludes foreign competition, stood at 4.5% yoy, highlighting persistent internal price pressures. Tradeable inflation, influenced by global factors, recorded a -1.1% yoy decline.

Rent prices were the largest contributor to the annual CPI increase, rising 4.2% and accounting for nearly 20% of the overall 2.2% gain. Lower petrol prices, down -9.2% yoy, offset some of the upward momentum, with CPI excluding petrol increasing 2.7% yoy.

Full NZ CPI release here.

