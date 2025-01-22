ECB’s Lagarde highlights regular, gradual rate cuts as policy diverges from Fed

ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the central bank’s commitment to a “regular, gradual path” of monetary easing, citing progress in disinflation across the Eurozone.

Speaking to CNBC, Lagarde reiterated that the pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data. Meanwhile, she described the neutral rate — where monetary policy neither stimulates nor restricts the economy — as between 1.75% and 2.25%.

Lagarde also acknowledged the divergence in monetary policy paths between ECB and Fed. She attributed this gap to differing economic circumstances, noting that the two central banks “did not reduce rates at the same pace.” Markets, she said, are pricing in “vastly different monetary policy moves” over the next few months, reflecting these fundamental differences.

On external risks, Lagarde played down concerns about inflation being exported to Europe from the US, suggesting that any reigniting of U.S. inflation would primarily impact the U.S. economy. She added, “We are not overly concerned by the export of inflation to Europe.” However, she acknowledged potential spillover effects through the exchange rate, which “may have consequences.”