Wed, Jan 29, 2025 @ 12:23 GMT
Australia’s CPI slows to 2.4% in Q4, trimmed mean CPI down to 3.2%

Australia’s Q4 CPI rose just 0.2% qoq, same as the prior quarter, falling short of expectations of 0.4% yoy. Trimmed mean CPI also undershot forecasts, rising 0.5% qoq versus the expected 0.6% qoq.

On an annual basis, headline CPI slowed from 2.8% yoy to 2.4% yoy, slightly below 2.5% yoy consensus. Trimmed mean CPI fell from 3.6% yoy to 3.2% yoy, missing 3.3% yoy estimate.

These weaker inflation prints reinforce expectations that RBA may begin easing policy as early as its February 17-18 meeting.

The decline in annual inflation was largely driven by steep drops in electricity prices (-25.2%) and automotive fuel (-7.9%). Goods inflation slowed sharply to 0.8% yoy, down from 1.4% yoy in Q3. Meanwhile, services inflation remained elevated at 4.3% yoy, though slightly lower than the 4.6% yoy in the previous quarter.

In December, monthly CPI rebounded from 2.3% yoy to 2.5% yoy, matched expectations.

Full Australia CPI release here.

