Tokyo inflation accelerates, keeping BoJ hikes alive

Japan’s inflationary pressures picked up in January, with Tokyo’s core CPI (excluding fresh food) rising to 2.5% yoy from 2.4%, marking its fastest pace in nearly a year. Core-core measure (excluding food and energy) also edged higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. Meanwhile, headline CPI surged to 3.4% from 3.0%, its highest level in nearly two years, largely driven by rising prices for vegetables and rice.

The data reinforces expectations that inflation in Japan could continue rising toward 3% in the coming months, as persistently weak yen drives up import costs. Some analysts see room for one or two more rate hikes by BoJ this year, particularly if inflation remains sticky and real wage growth improves. However, with Tokyo services inflation slowing to 0.6% yoy from 1.0% yoy, concerns remain about the sustainability of domestic price pressures.

On the production side, industrial output rose 0.3% mom in December, matching forecasts. The Ministry of Economy retained its cautious assessment, stating that production “fluctuates indecisively,” though manufacturers expect a 1.0% rise in January and a further 1.2% increase in February.

Retail sales, however, showed resilience, climbing 3.7% yoy, exceeding expectations of 2.9%. This suggests that consumer demand remains strong despite higher living costs.