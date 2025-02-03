Trade War 2.0 kicks off, USD/CAD breaks key resistance with 1.50 in sight

The long-anticipated escalation in trade tensions has officially materialized as US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs over the weekend. A 25% tariff is now in effect on imports from Canada and Mexico, while China faces a 10% levy on its exports to the US. The move, widely expected, marks the formal start of what is being called Trade War 2.0.

In immediate response, Canada announced retaliatory tariffs of 25% on USD 155B worth of US goods, while China indicated that it would file a case against the US at the World Trade Organization.



Dollar gapped higher as the week started in response to the development. USD/CAD broke through 1.4689 key resistance (2016 high) to resume the long term up trend. Technically, the next medium term target for USD/CAD is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993.

Though given the scale of uncertainty surrounding the trade dispute, further upside cannot be ruled out. A lack of near-term resolution could see USD/CAD extend even higher toward 61.8% projection of 0.9406 to 1.4689 from 1.2005 at 1.5270 before topping.