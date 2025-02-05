Eurozone PPI rises 0.4% in Dec, flat annually

Wed, Feb 05, 2025 @ 15:12 GMT
Eurozone PPI increased by 0.4% mom in December, slightly below market expectations of 0.5% MoM. On a year-over-year basis, PPI was unchanged, above expectations of a -0.1% yoy decline.

Breaking down the monthly price changes in Eurozone, energy prices saw the biggest increase at 1.4%, followed by durable consumer goods (+0.2%). Capital goods, intermediate goods, and non-durable consumer goods all edged up by 0.1%.

At the EU level, PPI rose 0.4% mom and 0.1% yoy. The biggest price gains were seen in Bulgaria (+5.1%), Croatia (+2.4%), and Slovakia (+1.5%). On the other hand, Ireland (-1.5%), Romania (-1.3%), and the Netherlands (-0.4%) saw the largest declines.

