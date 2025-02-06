ECB’s Cipollone open to March cut, flags risks of full US-China trade war

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone indicating that while “there is still room for adjusting rates downwards”, the March decision remains uncertain. He stated that ECB must be “extremely careful” in its assessment, and he will enter the meeting “with an open mind”.

Discussing the concept of the neutral rate in a Reuters interview, Cipollone downplayed its practical significance in policy setting. He pointed out that when estimates for the neutral rate vary widely—such as between 1.75% and 2.25%—it becomes “not terribly useful for setting monetary policy.” If ECB operates near either end of the range, it could risk either undershooting or overshooting its inflation target.

Cipollone also raised concerns about the evolving global trade situation. The immediate impact of US tariffs depends on European retaliation and specific product categories affected, He warned that a “full trade war” between the US and China poses a more significant threat.

With China accounting for 35% of global manufacturing capacity, broad trade restrictions could flood European markets with Chinese goods. This would create a dual challenge— “deflationary” pressures from lower-priced imports and a “contractionary” effect as European producers struggle to compete.

Full interview of ECB’s Cipollone here.