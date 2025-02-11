US NFIB small business optimism drops as uncertainty rises, hiring challenges persist

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined to 102.8 in January, missing market expectations of 104.6 and falling from December’s reading of 105.1.

The decline reflects growing concerns among small business owners, as seven out of the 10 components of the index deteriorated, while only one improved. Additionally, the Uncertainty Index surged 14 points to 100, marking the third-highest reading in its history after two months of easing uncertainty.

NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg highlighted while there is still “optimism regarding future business conditions,” uncertainty is climbing. One major concern remains the persistent “hiring challenges,” as businesses struggle to find qualified workers to fill vacancies. Capital investment plans are also being reconsidered.

Full NFIB release here.