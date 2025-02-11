Tue, Feb 11, 2025 @ 20:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Hammack supports prolonged policy pause

Fed’s Hammack supports prolonged policy pause

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack reinforced the case for a prolonged pause in rate cuts, emphasizing that it will likely be “appropriate to hold the funds rate steady for some time.”

She highlighted the need for a patient approach, allowing Fed to assess the labor market, inflation trends, and overall economic performance under the current policy stance.

Hammack noted that inflation risks remain “skewed to the upside,” with possibility of delaying the return to 2% target. The “recent history” of elevated inflation adds complexity to the outlook, raising concerns about entrenched pricing pressures.

She also pointed to “considerable uncertainty” surrounding government policies, particularly with regard to the “ultimate effects” of recent tariff measures.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.