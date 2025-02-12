Wed, Feb 12, 2025 @ 07:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Schnabel: Europe must rethink export-driven model amid geopolitical fragmentation

ECB’s Schnabel: Europe must rethink export-driven model amid geopolitical fragmentation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel emphasized in a speech that while interest rate cuts could help “mitigate economic weakness”, they are not a cure-all for the deeper “structural crises” facing Eurozone.

She pointed to persistent issues such as high energy prices, declining competitiveness, and labor shortages, which continue to weigh on the region’s economic outlook.

Schnabel acknowledged the growing pressures facing Europe’s economy, particularly in light of Donald Trump’s return to the White House and his trade policies.

“The export-led growth model needs to be reconsidered in the face of this increasing geopolitical fragmentation,” she stated.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.