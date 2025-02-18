RBA cuts rates, but warns against easing too much too soon

RBA lowered its cash rate target by 25bps to 4.10%, as widely anticipated, but signaled a cautious approach to further easing.

In its statement, the central bank emphasized that monetary policy will remain restrictive even after today’s reduction, warning that if rates are “eased too much too soon”, disinflation progress could stall and inflation could settle above the midpoint of the target range.

RBA acknowledged that some upside risks to inflation “appear to have eased”, and disinflation may be unfolding “a little more quickly than earlier expected”. However, it maintained that “risks on both sides” remain.

While today’s cut reflects the central bank’s confidence in recent progress, policymakers remain “cautious about the outlook”, reinforcing the idea that future easing will be data-dependent rather than pre-committed.

In the new economic projections:

Headline CPI is now projected to rise to 3.7% by the end of 2025, before gradually easing to 2.8% by the end of 2026 (raised from 2.5%), and settling at 2.7% by mid-2027.

Trimmed mean CPI is expected to remain at 2.7% throughout 2025, 2026, and mid-2027.

Unemployment rate forecast was lowered to 4.2% across the projection horizon

Year-average GDP growth was revised down by 0.1% to 2.1% for 2025, while 2026 remains unchanged at 2.3%, with growth expected to hold steady at 2.3% into 2026/2027.

Cash rate assumptions suggest an average rate of 3.6% in 2025, followed by 3.5% in 2026.

Full RBA statement here.