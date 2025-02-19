Japan’s trade deficit widens as imports surge, exports to China drop

Japan’s trade deficit expanded sharply in January, reaching JPY -2.759T, the largest shortfall in two years, as imports surged 16.7% yoy, far exceeding the expected 9.3% yoy gain.

Meanwhile, exports rose 7.2% yoy, falling slightly short of the 7.7% yoy forecast, with strong shipments to the U.S. (+18.1% yoy) offset by a -6.2% yoy decline in exports to China.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports declined -2.0% mom to JPY 9.253T, while imports climbed 4.7% mom to JPY 10.109T, leading to a JPY -857B trade deficit.