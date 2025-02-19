Wed, Feb 19, 2025 @ 06:44 GMT
Japan's trade deficit widens as imports surge, exports to China drop

Japan’s trade deficit widens as imports surge, exports to China drop

By ActionForex.com

Japan’s trade deficit expanded sharply in January, reaching JPY -2.759T, the largest shortfall in two years, as imports surged 16.7% yoy, far exceeding the expected 9.3% yoy gain.

Meanwhile, exports rose 7.2% yoy, falling slightly short of the 7.7% yoy forecast, with strong shipments to the U.S. (+18.1% yoy) offset by a -6.2% yoy decline in exports to China.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports declined -2.0% mom to JPY 9.253T, while imports climbed 4.7% mom to JPY 10.109T, leading to a JPY -857B trade deficit.

