Australian wages growth slow 0.7% qoq, pressures easing

Australia’s wage price index rose 0.7% qoq in Q4, marking a slowdown from 0.9% qoq and missing expectations of 0.8% qoq. This matches the lowest quarterly growth since March 2022, reinforcing signs that wage pressures are easing, albeit still elevated.

On an annual basis, wages increased 3.2% yoy, making it the slowest pace since Q3 2022. Private sector wage growth came in at 3.3% yoy, the weakest since Q2 2022. Public sector wages rose 2.8% yoy, falling below 3% for the first time since Q2 2023.

Full Australia wage price index release here.