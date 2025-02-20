Thu, Feb 20, 2025 @ 05:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAustralia’s employment grows 44k in Jan, outpacing population growth rate

Australia’s employment grows 44k in Jan, outpacing population growth rate

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s employment surged by 44k in January, more than double the expected 20k gain. The increase was driven by a 54.1k rise in full-time jobs, while part-time employment declined by -10.1k. However, the number of unemployed people also grew by 23k.

Employment growth at 0.3% mom matched 2024 monthly average, but outpacing population growth of 0.2%.

Unemployment rate edged up from 4.0% to 4.1%, in line with expectations, as the participation rate hit a record high of 67.3%, up from 67.2% in December. Meanwhile, monthly hours worked fell by -0.4% mom.

Full Australia employment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.