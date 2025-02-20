Australia’s employment grows 44k in Jan, outpacing population growth rate

Australia’s employment surged by 44k in January, more than double the expected 20k gain. The increase was driven by a 54.1k rise in full-time jobs, while part-time employment declined by -10.1k. However, the number of unemployed people also grew by 23k.

Employment growth at 0.3% mom matched 2024 monthly average, but outpacing population growth of 0.2%.

Unemployment rate edged up from 4.0% to 4.1%, in line with expectations, as the participation rate hit a record high of 67.3%, up from 67.2% in December. Meanwhile, monthly hours worked fell by -0.4% mom.

