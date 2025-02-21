Japan’s core CPI jumps to 3.2% in Jan, above expectations

Japan’s inflation accelerated in January, with core CPI (ex-food) rising from 3.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy, surpassing expectations of 3.1% yoy and marking the fastest pace in 19 months, driven by higher rice and energy costs.

This was also the third consecutive month of acceleration, with core CPI rebounding sharply from 2.3% yoy in October. Inflation has now remained at or above BoJ’s 2% target since April 2022.

Core-core CPI (ex-food and energy) climbed to 2.5% yoy, up from 2.4% yoy, signaling broader price pressures beyond energy and food. Food prices, excluding perishables, surged 5.1% yoy, up from 4.4% yoy, driven by a 70.9% yoy spike in rice prices, the largest increase since data collection began in 1971. This sharp rise was attributed to supply shortages and higher production and transportation costs.

Energy prices also saw a notable increase of 10.8% yoy, up from 10.1% yoy in December, as gasoline costs rose following government subsidy reductions. Meanwhile, services inflation slowed slightly to 1.4% yoy from 1.6% yoy.

Headline CPI surged from 3.6% yoy to 4.0% yoy, a two-year high.