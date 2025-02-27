Swiss GDP expands 0.2% qoq in Q4, driven by domestic demand

Thu, Feb 27, 2025 @ 12:34 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Switzerland’s economy maintained steady growth in Q4, with GDP expanding 0.5% qoq when adjusted for sporting events. Without the adjustment, GDP rose 0.2% qoq, in-line with expectations.

Private consumption increased by 0.5%, supported by higher spending on health, recreation, and culture. Government consumption also grew at the same pace, slightly exceeding historical trends.

Investment in equipment rebounded 1.0%, breaking a two-quarter decline, largely due to higher spending on aircraft and other volatile categories.

The increase in domestic demand also led to a 0.9% rise in imports of goods and services, with foreign trade contributing positively to GDP growth.

Full Swiss GDP release here.

