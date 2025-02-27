ECB Minutes: No room for forward guidance as caution prevails

Thu, Feb 27, 2025 @ 16:03 GMT
ECB’s January 29-30 meeting account revealed that policymakers saw a “clear case” for a 25bps rate cut. Members agreed that disinflation is “well on track”, and confidence in inflation converging to target has grown.

However, the accounts highlighted several lingering uncertainties that warranted a cautious approach going forward. Policymakers emphasized the need to maintain a data-dependent stance, with “no room for forward guidance” at this stage.

Upside risks to inflation remained from elevated energy and food prices, strong wage growth, and persistent services inflation.

ECB also flagged geopolitical tensions, fiscal policy concerns within Eurozone, and global trade uncertainties as downside risks to growth, “which typically also implied downside risks to inflation over longer horizons.”

Full ECB meeting accounts here.

