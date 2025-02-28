Fed’s Harker says one inflation report shouldn’t sway policy in either direction

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker noted in a speech overnight that recent inflation data continues to show an uneven path toward the 2% target. He acknowledged that January’s consumer price data came in hotter than expected, marking the fastest increase in 18 months.

However, he stressed that policymakers should “not be moved to act, in either direction” based on a single month’s data.

Harker reaffirmed his stance that the Fed’s current policy rate remains sufficiently restrictive to keep inflation in check without undermining overall economic stability.

Despite inflation’s persistence, Harker remains optimistic about the economic outlook. He stated, “I am of a position that we let monetary policy continue to work.”