BoJ’s Uchida: Yield rise reflects market’s views on economic and global developments

Speaking in parliament today, BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said recent rise in JGB yields “reflects the market’s view on the economic and price outlook, as well as overseas developments.”

“There’s no change to our stance on short-term policy rates and government bond operations,” he emphasized, adding that the bond holdings “continue to exert a strong monetary easing effect” on the economy.

When asked whether the prospect of further rate hikes and tapering would continue to drive yields higher, Uchida responded that it is ultimately “up to markets to decide.”