Fri, Feb 28, 2025 @ 17:23 GMT
Canada's GDP grows 0.2% mom in Dec, misses expectations

Canada’s GDP grows 0.2% mom in Dec, misses expectations

Canada’s GDP expanded by 0.2% mom in December, falling short of the expected 0.3% growth. Both services-producing (+0.2%) and goods-producing industries (+0.3%) contributed to the increase, marking the fifth gain in the past six months. A total of 11 out of 20 industrial sectors posted growth.

Looking ahead, preliminary data suggests GDP grew by 0.3% mom in January, with gains led by mining, quarrying, oil and gas extraction, wholesale trade, and transportation. However, retail trade remained a weak spot, partially offsetting the overall growth.

Full Canada GDP release here.

